It is found in one of Rotherham's most sought-after locations.

A modern family home in one of Rotherham's top neighbourhoods with a high-end, modern interior and six bedrooms has been listed for sale for £475,000.

The listing on Zoopla, posted by William H Brown, said the property is "beautifully presented" and sits on a desirable plot on Rockingham Gardens in Moorgate. The house is situated just 0.2 miles from Rotherham Hospital and has a drive and garage for off-road parking.

The accommodation is set over three floors, with a large living room, hall, garage, utility room and the spacious, modern, open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor.

Four of the six bedrooms are on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom and an en-suite for the master bedroom.

Two more large, double bedrooms are found on the third floor.

£475,000 This modern home is listed with a guide price of under half-a-million pounds.

Open plan The space to the rear of the ground floor is a superb, open plan kitchen/dining/living space.

Landing The accommodation in the property is set over three levels.