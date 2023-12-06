12 amazing Rotherham photos of a modern, six bedroom home being sold for less than £500,000
It is found in one of Rotherham's most sought-after locations.
A modern family home in one of Rotherham's top neighbourhoods with a high-end, modern interior and six bedrooms has been listed for sale for £475,000.
The listing on Zoopla, posted by William H Brown, said the property is "beautifully presented" and sits on a desirable plot on Rockingham Gardens in Moorgate. The house is situated just 0.2 miles from Rotherham Hospital and has a drive and garage for off-road parking.
The accommodation is set over three floors, with a large living room, hall, garage, utility room and the spacious, modern, open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor.
Four of the six bedrooms are on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom and an en-suite for the master bedroom.
Two more large, double bedrooms are found on the third floor.