Look inside this riverside Hillsborough home with balcony on the market for £265,000

The three-bedroom property, located on Treswell Crescent (S6), sits quietly tucked away by the River Loxley but remains within walking distance of Hillsborough’s bustling shopping area.

Major amenities are nearby, including a large Morrisons supermarket, a variety of cafes and eateries, and excellent local schools.

Built by the current owner, the house is being marketed for the first time since construction and spans an impressive 1,814 sq. ft across three floors.

Inside, it offers three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a generous reception space, with the layout providing what agents describe as an “incredibly versatile approach to living.”

The home also comes with a double integral garage-a rare feature in this part of Sheffield.

To the rear, the property boasts balconies that overlook the River Don, providing outdoor space and attractive views.

Agents highlight that the house offers “huge potential” for change of use, with the possibility of converting the building into three apartments, subject to planning permission.

While in a quiet, little-known spot, the location also places residents close to open countryside, giving the home a balance of urban convenience and natural surroundings.

The property is currently listed at offers between £265,000 and £275,000.