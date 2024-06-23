Natede Smart represents great value for money over time.

Simply a breath of fresh air, that is the best way to describe the Natede Smart – Vitesy’s only natural and sustainable air purifier on the market today.

It’s clever use of phytoremediation, which means it uses the natural ability of plants to detoxify indoor air, is remarkable and there aren’t enough superlatives to describe how clever and useful it really is.

According to the World Health Organisation, the air inside homes and offices can be up to five times more polluted than the air outside as contaminants come from cleaning products, carpeting, paint, furniture, smoke, dust, cooking and more.

As most spend an average 90 per cent of time indoors, it is critical that the multitude of negative effects air pollution can cause are addressed such as allergies, asthma, poor sleep, skin irritation, coughs, runny noses, and itchy eyes as well as more long-term, harmful impacts on an individual’s health and well-being. Vitesy has come up with a solution that solves this problem, but with style.

My Natede Smart is not only a beautiful accessory designed to complement any modern interior, but its simple design is deceptive as it features the most advanced sensors for temperature, humidity, pollutants (VOCs), fine particulates (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO). However, unlike other air purifiers, it doesn't collect toxic agents inside a filter, but eliminates them in a safe way.

Mine arrived at a perfect time, my kitchen having sprung a leak which seemingly had happened several months previously but was only noticed when the dank damp smell became evident.

The leak has been sourced and stopped and I am in the process of getting the house dried out but the air purifier has made a dramatic difference in just over a week of use.

The smell is still there, but is nowhere near as strong as it was, even visitors to the house say they have noticed a vast improvement.

Unlike other air purifiers which use HEPA filters which need to be replaced on a regular basis, with Natede Smart there will be no unexpected hidden costs due to filter changes. You get it once, it lasts forever.