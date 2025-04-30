Redrow honours key workers and armed forces in Rotherham with exclusive offers
The schemes will see Redrow give up to £15,000 towards house hunters dream homes.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service. The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”
The discounts are available at all Redrow developments across Yorkshire including Poppy Fields in Rotherham.
Located off Moor Lane South Poppy Fields will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.
Steve adds: “Poppy Fields is proving to be a very popular choice amongst buyers looking to live in Rotherham. With something everything. Once completed the 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.”
To find out more about the key worker scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution.
For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781