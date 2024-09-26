Readymade properties with a designer touch in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Redrow has put a number of its Readymade properties on the market at its popular development in Ravenfield.

Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South, will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties: in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new homes, with a high specification interior chosen by the homebuilder’s interior designers and with a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

There are currently three property house types available at Poppy Fields – the Bakewell, Cambridge, and Highgate. All are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

A representative image of the Cambridge kitchen

The Bakewell boasts an open plan kitchen/dining and lounge area and separate cloakroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom. The Readymade Bakewell is currently priced from £266,000.

The four-bedroom Cambridge has an open plan kitchen, dining and family room which spans the full width of the house, there is also a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The Readymade Cambridge is currently priced from £420,000.

For those looking for a larger property The Highgate is designed over three floors, giving families more space and allowing privacy when needed.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen / diner and family room along with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. The second floor is home to three double bedrooms, with an en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom, plus a family bathroom. The third floor boasts two further bedrooms and a shower room. The Readymade Highgate is currently priced from £525,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.

“These properties are ready to move into now, anyone interested is urged to act fast.”

The 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.