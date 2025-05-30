Looking for peace, space, and countryside charm with a touch of modern comfort? This three-bedroom detached bungalow on Firbeck Lane, Laughton-en-le-Morthen, could be your perfect match.

Tucked away on a quiet private road in the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire, this lovely home enjoys the best of both worlds – a tranquil setting with easy access to nearby towns and the city.

It’s just a half-hour drive to Sheffield city centre, but you'll feel a million miles away thanks to the open fields and peaceful surroundings nearby.

For those that love walking or weekend adventures the home is close to Field Lane and just a stone’s throw from the popular Laughton-en-le-Morthen to Roche Abbey circular walk – a beautiful route steeped in history and nature.

Laughton-en-le-Morthen itself is a charming village with a rich past, complete with a striking 168-foot church spire and pretty village green.

The village is also conveniently on a local bus route.

As for the bungalow – it’s spacious, modern, and stylish. With three double bedrooms (one with an en-suite), a large open-plan living area, and a generous wrap-around garden, it’s perfect for those that want to buy a family home to grow old in.

Bungalows are a rare commodity in the housing market, especially ones as modern as this. But they are a solid investment, particularly for those that are considering accessibility as they age.

Whether you’re relaxing in the garden, exploring the countryside, or popping into Sheffield for a day out, this home offers a lifestyle that’s easy to love.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

1 . This Bungalow is in Laughton en le Morthen, between Sheffield and Rotherham This Bungalow is in Laughton en le Morthen, between Sheffield and Rotherham | Purplebricks Photo Sales