Houses for sale Sheffield: Inside the £3m mansion just outside city with tennis courts, pool and more

The home is described as "outstanding throughout".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT

An absolutely incredible mega-mansion in a South Yorkshire village not far from Sheffield has been listed on the market for a whopping £3,000,000.

It is one of the most feature packed properties on the market right now - boasting tennis courts, a football pitch, a mini-golf course, an indoor swimming pool and a gym, all listed on the Fine & Country listing.

An top of these features, the mansion consists of seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The first floor even has an enormous dressing room, which is bigger than each of the bedrooms and is one of the biggest rooms in the entire house.

Found on Sledgate Lane in Wickersley, Rotherham, the property is said to be in close proximity to highly regarded schools.

Whoever comes to purchase the home will, of course, be very lucky.

This incredible mega-mansion has tennis courts, mini-golf, a huge pool, expansive grounds and a model of The Hulk all within its gates and walls

1. Incredible

This incredible mega-mansion has tennis courts, mini-golf, a huge pool, expansive grounds and a model of The Hulk all within its gates and walls Photo: Fine & Country

You'll need a decent lawnmower if you live here.

2. Enormous garden

You'll need a decent lawnmower if you live here. Photo: Fine & Country

The plot this property sites in spans a whopping three acres.

3. Huge plot

The plot this property sites in spans a whopping three acres. Photo: Fine & Country

Across the main house, outbuildings, garages and balconies, this property has an enormous 11,791 square-feet of floor - over 9,000 of which is in the main house alone.

4. Lounge

Across the main house, outbuildings, garages and balconies, this property has an enormous 11,791 square-feet of floor - over 9,000 of which is in the main house alone. Photo: Fine & Country

