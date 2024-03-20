An absolutely incredible mega-mansion in a South Yorkshire village not far from Sheffield has been listed on the market for a whopping £3,000,000.
It is one of the most feature packed properties on the market right now - boasting tennis courts, a football pitch, a mini-golf course, an indoor swimming pool and a gym, all listed on the Fine & Country listing.
An top of these features, the mansion consists of seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The first floor even has an enormous dressing room, which is bigger than each of the bedrooms and is one of the biggest rooms in the entire house.
Found on Sledgate Lane in Wickersley, Rotherham, the property is said to be in close proximity to highly regarded schools.
Whoever comes to purchase the home will, of course, be very lucky.
