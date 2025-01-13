£250,000 modern family home is super close to the Peak District and has great links to big cities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The property is found in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, and is listed with Purplebricks for £250,000.
It is said to be a “stunning modern home” which has “bright, spacious accommodation throughout”.
Fox Valley shopping complex is a short distance away, as is the Peak District and outdoor spaces like the Langsett Reservoir and Woodhead Reservoir.
The house “boasts a fabulous open plan living/dining room/kitchen” which offers direct access to a timber deck to the rear and a “lovely garden”.
Three bedrooms are found on the first floor and are joined by the modern family bathroom.
Bedroom one, or the master suite, is found on the second floor and is described as a “stand out feature”.
Purplebricks believe bedroom four, which is on the first floor, is very versatile and could easily be used as an office.
A driveway is found to the front of the house, offering off-road parking space.
The property also benefits from “easy access” to public transport facilities, local amenities and popular local schools.
Stocksbridge is well-located for trips to Manchester, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Leeds with the A628, A629 and M1 all nearby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.