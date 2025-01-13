Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A modern family home in Sheffield with popular schools and the Peak District just minutes away has been listed for sale.

The property is found in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, and is listed with Purplebricks for £250,000.

It is said to be a “stunning modern home” which has “bright, spacious accommodation throughout”.

This four bedroom home in Stockbridge, Sheffield, could be yours. | Purplebricks

The house “boasts a fabulous open plan living/dining room/kitchen” which offers direct access to a timber deck to the rear and a “lovely garden”.

Three bedrooms are found on the first floor and are joined by the modern family bathroom.

The property has a lovely, modern interior. | Purplebricks

The rear garden has a timber deck for al fresco dining in better weather. | Purplebricks

Bedroom one, or the master suite, is found on the second floor and is described as a “stand out feature”.

Purplebricks believe bedroom four, which is on the first floor, is very versatile and could easily be used as an office.

A driveway is found to the front of the house, offering off-road parking space.

The property also benefits from “easy access” to public transport facilities, local amenities and popular local schools.

Stocksbridge is well-located for trips to Manchester, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Leeds with the A628, A629 and M1 all nearby.