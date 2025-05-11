Sheffield Houses: £210,000 charming two-bed Stannington home with gorgeous garden and secluded neighbourhood

By Ciara Healy
Published 11th May 2025, 17:01 BST

Well-presented two-bedroom home for sale in Stannington.

A charming two-bedroom semi-detached home has come onto the market in one of Sheffield’s most desirable residential areas.

Tucked away on Linnet Way in Stannington, this property offers a peaceful lifestyle with the added bonus of a beautiful countryside outlook nearby.

Just a short walk away, residents can enjoy sweeping views of open fields.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Inside, the home is modern and welcoming. The ground floor features a bright and open living space, ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, along with a handy downstairs W.C.

Upstairs, two good-sized bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation, whether for a growing family, guests, or working from home.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Outside, there’s a private driveway and a generous rear garden — a great space for children, pets or simply enjoying some fresh air.

With local amenities, schools and countryside walks close by, this property is a great fit for first-time buyers, young families or those looking to downsize without compromising on location or lifestyle.

Take a look on the Purplebricks website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1. 2 bedroom semi-detached house Linnet Way, Sheffield, S6 6GE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Linnet Way, Sheffield, S6 6GE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Linnet Way, Sheffield, S6 6GE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Linnet Way, Sheffield, S6 6GE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPetsSchools
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice