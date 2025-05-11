A charming two-bedroom semi-detached home has come onto the market in one of Sheffield’s most desirable residential areas.

Tucked away on Linnet Way in Stannington, this property offers a peaceful lifestyle with the added bonus of a beautiful countryside outlook nearby.

Just a short walk away, residents can enjoy sweeping views of open fields.

Inside, the home is modern and welcoming. The ground floor features a bright and open living space, ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, along with a handy downstairs W.C.

Upstairs, two good-sized bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation, whether for a growing family, guests, or working from home.

Outside, there’s a private driveway and a generous rear garden — a great space for children, pets or simply enjoying some fresh air.

With local amenities, schools and countryside walks close by, this property is a great fit for first-time buyers, young families or those looking to downsize without compromising on location or lifestyle.

Take a look on the Purplebricks website.

