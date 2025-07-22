The Sycamore Court apartment on Chelsea Road offers modern living with two well-sized bedrooms, a separate kitchen with integrated appliances and a spacious living and dining area filled with natural light.

Situated in a quiet part of the city, the property benefits from allocated private parking and access to communal green areas within the development.

Located between leafy Nether Edge and bustling Ecclesall Road, the flat provides easy access to local shops, cafés, and parks.

Regular bus routes run into the city centre, with the area also popular for community events and running clubs.