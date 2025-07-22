Sheffield Property: £200K for peaceful 2-bed apartment in gated development near Endcliffe Park

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:43 BST

A two bedroom apartment in a leafy Sheffield suburb has gone on sale in a gated development offering peace alongside the bustle of Ecclesall Road.

The Sycamore Court apartment on Chelsea Road offers modern living with two well-sized bedrooms, a separate kitchen with integrated appliances and a spacious living and dining area filled with natural light.

Situated in a quiet part of the city, the property benefits from allocated private parking and access to communal green areas within the development.

Located between leafy Nether Edge and bustling Ecclesall Road, the flat provides easy access to local shops, cafés, and parks.

Regular bus routes run into the city centre, with the area also popular for community events and running clubs.

This is a bargain price for a home so close to a bustling area, but still on a peaceful street.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

1. 142 Chelsea Road, Sheffield, S11 9BN

