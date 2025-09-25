Sheffield Property: £130,000 Sheffield home where modern interiors meet future potential

By Ciara Healy
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

At just £130,000, this two-bedroom semi in Sheffield combines modern interiors with the chance to add your own touch, offering plenty of potential for buyers seeking an affordable home.

On the market for £130,000, this two-bedroom semi-detached home on Ronksley Road, S5, offers modern interiors inside and plenty of scope outside for buyers wanting a property they can shape to their taste.

Step inside and you’ll find a bright lounge with views across the garden, a practical kitchen with generous storage, and a family bathroom alongside two well-sized bedrooms upstairs.

Fresh and modern touches mean the house is immediately liveable, while still leaving room for personalisation.

The exterior gives a sense of opportunity, with a spacious rear garden combining patio and lawn.

There is also a sizeable garage, ideal for storage, parking, or even a future conversion into a workshop or home office.

For those with vision, the plot itself offers strong potential for extension, subject to planning permission.

Just a short drive from Meadowhall Shopping Centre, the property is well-connected to Sheffield city centre and beyond, with local amenities, schools and parks all close at hand.

This is a home that balances comfort with potential – appealing to first-time buyers, young families or investors looking for a property that’s both move-in ready and full of promise.

Take a look here.

1. Ronksley Road, Sheffield, S5 0HE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Ronksley Road, Sheffield, S5 0HE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Ronksley Road, Sheffield, S5 0HE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Ronksley Road, Sheffield, S5 0HE

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyParkingHome OfficeSchoolsInvestors
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice