On the market for £130,000, this two-bedroom semi-detached home on Ronksley Road, S5, offers modern interiors inside and plenty of scope outside for buyers wanting a property they can shape to their taste.

Step inside and you’ll find a bright lounge with views across the garden, a practical kitchen with generous storage, and a family bathroom alongside two well-sized bedrooms upstairs.

Fresh and modern touches mean the house is immediately liveable, while still leaving room for personalisation.

The exterior gives a sense of opportunity, with a spacious rear garden combining patio and lawn.

There is also a sizeable garage, ideal for storage, parking, or even a future conversion into a workshop or home office.

For those with vision, the plot itself offers strong potential for extension, subject to planning permission.

Just a short drive from Meadowhall Shopping Centre, the property is well-connected to Sheffield city centre and beyond, with local amenities, schools and parks all close at hand.