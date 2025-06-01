We took a look at the four homes on Purplebricks in and around Sheffield between the £500,000 and £600,000 price range to see what all that money could get you in 2025.
The four homes vary wildly, from modern six-bed properties with a separate double garage annex, to cosy cottages nestled in nature.
The four are:
- 3 bedroom character property, Brookhouse, Sheffield, S25 1YA - £500,000
- 4 bedroom detached house, Birchitt Road, Sheffield, S17 4QP - £525,000
- 4 bedroom semi-detached house, Whitley Lane, Sheffield, S35 8RQ - £575,000
- 6 bedroom detached house, Upper Albert Road, Sheffield, S8 9HR - £595,000
Generally, it seems the ammount of rooms aren’t the main draw for these properties, with location and facilities like drives and garages helping to knock up the price.
So why not take a look into what is sure to become your next dream home.
