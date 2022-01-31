Property: These Sheffield postcode houses all sold within seven days of coming to market

Nine properties marketed by Purplebricks in the Sheffield postcode all sold within a week, as buyers compete in a white hot market.

A three bed semi on Bowfell View, Barnsley, was on at £210,000. Local property partner Gemma Kaye said: “This property had a phenomenal response. It went live at 11am on a Saturday morning and within the hour, 15 viewings had been booked. By 4pm, the property received an offer from a buyer in Dubai. He offered well over the asking price.”

A two bed end of terrace on Scarsdale Street, Bolsover, was for sale at £90,000. Local property partner Fleur Woodall said: “This two bed property sold within a few days, following multiple viewings. There’s a lack of investment properties in the area for buy to let, or first-time buyers so demand for properties like this remains high.”

A three bedroom house on Hardwick Street, Chesterfield, was on at £145,000. Ms Woodall said: “This is a beautifully presented home is close to the town centre. It proved very popular with buyers, selling within a few days and for a substantial amount above the guide price.”

A semi-detached house with two bedrooms on Colley Avenue, Parson Cross, was for sale at £130,000 and sold in seven days. Local property partner Emily Kenny said: “There were ten viewings and it sold for over the top end of the guide price. It’s located in a popular area, close to local amenities and good schools. It’s a good first-time buyer home with modern decor and a good sized garden.”

Another semi-detached house on Hallgate, Rotherham, was for sale at £110,000. Local property partner Gary Moss said: “This property sold in a matter of hours of being listed, and went for over the asking price.

"The buyer is an investor from Wales who offered without viewing it in person. At £115k it was a straightforward investment purchase for an investor with generous return yields.”

A house with three bderooms on Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, Rotherham, was on at £90,000. Mr Moss added: “We knew it had huge potential and we weren’t wrong! It had 23 viewings in seven days, 14 offers and went for above the asking price.”

An end of terrace house on Barleycroft Lane, Dinnington was on at £110,000. Local property partner Jan Siedlecki said: “This property sold in a couple of days and for over the asking price. It’s a great property for first time buyers as it’s been newly decorated to create a lovely modern interior.”

A semi-detached house on Jermyn Close, Birley Spa, was on at £125,000. Jan Siedlecki said: “This property sold in three days for well over the asking price. The property is located in a popular area, with a large garden and modern interior it proved popular.”