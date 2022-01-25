Property: Terraced house in Barnsley sells for more than double guide price
A terraced house described as being in need of complete modernisation sold for more than double the guide price.
The house on Bank Street, Stairfoot, Barnsley, had a guide price of £28,000 and sold for £65,000 in an online auction.
It was sold by property experts Mark Jenkinson. The brochure said: “Three bed end of terrace in need of complete modernisation and offering potential for modernisation or letting.”
The brochure added the house is convenient for town centre facilities, with two first floor and a third attic bedroom.