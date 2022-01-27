The auction was held online by Mark Jenkinson and featured 19 lots including a shop on Abbeydale Road which sold for almost £100,000 above the guide price.

Abbeydale Health is part of a property described as a substantial, three storey, stone fronted, inner terrace. It had a guide price of £190,000 and sold for £281,000. The ground floor premises are let at £750 per calendar month and there is a spacious vacant flat above.

Another shop, the MaStuff fashion shop on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, sold for the guide price of £90,000.

There were a number of terraced houses for auction including one on Popple Street, Page Hall, which had a guide price of £45,000 and sold for £55,000.

Another on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, had a guide price of £110,000 and sold for £137,000.

Land also featured among the lots including a plot for residential development on Standon Road, Wincobank, with a guide price of £60,000. It sold for £63,000.

Another on Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, had a guide price of £28,000 and is still available.

A three bedroom semi detached house on Ribston Road, Darnall, had a guide price of £75,000 and sold for £89,000.

A former Georgian residence with interlinked premises on Glossop Road had a guide price of £475,000. The neighbouring property, an attractive double fronted Grade II listed residence, was priced at £275,000. Both are still available.

A seven bedroom house on Broomhall Street, Broomhall, with a guide price of £375,000 sold for £377,000. The detached former bed and breakfast stands in a corner plot with excellent potential.

For further details call 0114 276 0151.

A takeaway in Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen, which was auctioned by Auction House South Yorkshire remains unsold. It attracted five bids, four of which were above the £150,000 guide price, but these were not accepted.

