The city was placed sixth on a list of UK destinations which were ranked on the average property price, the number and quality of tradespeople and the number of homeware stores.

The research carried out by tiling company Atlas Ceramics and it ranked Sheffield the worst northern city for carrying out DIY projects.

This was based on an average property price of £225,746 and a tradesman rating of 9.6 out of 10, one of the lowest in the top 10. This led to a home renovation rating of less than three out of 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield is one of the worst places in the country to renovate a home in due to lack of workmen and rising property prices, a survey says.

Edinburgh was named the worst city for renovation, with a total score of 1.33/10. This is most likely due to having the lowest tradesmen review score in the study. Another Scottish city also featured in the worst cities, with Dundee ranking in tenth place with a score of 3.52/10.

The UK capital of London was named the second-worst city for renovation with a score of just 1.79/10. This is most likely due to the city having the largest property price in the study, with an average of a whopping £715,201.

Only three of the top ten worst cities for renovations are in the north, with Sheffield getting a home renovation score of 2.96/10. Leeds followed closely behind, ranking eighth place with a renovation score of 3.11/10. Hull also ranked ninth place with a home renovation score of 3.52/10.

Further findings showed Portsmouth is the best city to renovate a home in with a home renovation score of 7.96 out of 10 which is 2.96 higher than the average. The main reason for Portsmouth being number one is the exceptionally high review score that the trades in the area have accrued, the average score being 9.83 out of 10.

Only four of the top ten locations for renovating were in the north, with Sunderland ranking in third place, scoring 7.96/10. Telford ranked in fifth place, scoring 6.89/10, followed by Warrington in eighth place, scoring 6.58/10 and Bolton in ninth place, scoring 6.33/10.

Atlas Ceramics studied a list of 50 cities taken from those listed on TrustATrader. Researchers compiled the scores out of 10 for every trade company in each city to get an average score for each location.

They also found the total number of trade companies in each city and divided it by the population to discover the number of people per trade company.

The number of DIY/Homeware stores was found on Google Maps and then compared to the population to find the number of people per homeware shop.