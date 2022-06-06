The Old Police Station and Courthouse, on Station Road, Renishaw, is described as an opportunity like no other.

It is on the market with Haybrook estate agent and is featured on Rightmove. Key features include six bedrooms and it is described as a development opportunity on a generous plot in an ideal location.

The Haybrook brochure says: “This is an opportunity like no other! Built in 1904, The Old Police Station and Courthouse retains various original features including cell blocks, courthouse rooms and under ground parking.

“Sitting on a generous plot, the property is a prime development opportunity.”

The property also boasts original features and is close to the motorway. For more details contact the agent’s Crystal Peaks office on 0114 251 1710 or view the Rightmove listing here.

1. Court The living room boasts original features from the former court house. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Cells The original prison cells offer all sorts of development opportunities. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Practical With a WC and sink, this former cell has become a practical space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Room With a rug and furniture, this former cell is looking far more like a room you might want to stay in. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales