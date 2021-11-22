Caddick Construction has begun work and is on schedule at the Ferrars Road development, which will include 93 homes made up of 19 two-bedroom houses, 70 three-bed houses and four four-bed homes.

Ferrars Road is already a well-known location across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as it was once home to former World Cup goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Bosses say the six-acre development will bring much-needed affordable housing the Sheffield region. It will be owned and managed by Together Housing Group on completion.

Peter Paige, Caddick contracts manager, THG’s director of development Hilary Brady, Richard Greenwood, Caddick director of housing, and THG’s executive director of operations Michelle Allott.

Richard Greenwood, director of dousing for Caddick Construction said: “We are delighted to be working with Together Housing again on a scheme that is bringing much-needed affordable housing the Sheffield region.

“The housing market is extremely competitive in South Yorkshire at the moment and for some people getting their first home or a foot on the property ladder can feel impossible. Ferrars Road will help to deliver high quality housing for this market, which will include key workers and low-income families, allowing them to put down permanent roots in the area.”

Hilary Brady, director of development at Together Housing Group, said: “Making affordable housing accessible for everyone is key and by working with Caddick Construction we already know the quality and standard of these houses will be high.

“In recent years, Sheffield and large parts of the UK have seen soaring house prices.

“This shouldn’t be the case. Homes, whether you own them or rent them, should be affordable, and these homes are exactly that. Coming in a range of sizes to suit a variety of needs, these homes will allow people to live in the city at an affordable price.”

The scheme, which will also include landscaped open space with ponds and public art, is set to be completed in 2023, with the first phase of homes released to new residents in autumn 2022.