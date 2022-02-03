The postcodes are S8, S11, S17 and S14. In each area, sellers are getting above the asking price at a a time when London boroughs are struggling for sales.

Data released by estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk shows the average homeowner in England and Wales achieved 98% of asking price in 2021, up from 96% in 2020. The S postcodes showed sale prices of up to 105% of the asking price, while nine of the 10 worst performing postcodes were in London.

In Sheffield, S8 – which includes Meersbrook, Norton and Woodseats – was the best performing area with an average asking price of £234,462 and sale price of £245.886.

This apartment on Dover Road, Hunters Bar, is in S11 and is for sale at £400,000.

It was followed by S11 – which includes parts of Fulwood, Millhouses and Ecclesall – with an average asking price of £345,589 and sale price of £360,122.

S17 – which includes Totley, Dore and Bradway – had an average asking price of £423,960 and sale price of £440,201. The S14 postcode – which covers Gleadless Valley – had an asking price of £112,458 and sale price of £116.318.

Camden’s WC1R postcode has been the worst performing pocket of the market in 2021 where the percentage of asking price achieved is concerned. While home sellers listed at an average of £959,337, they achieved £767,470 - just 80% of their original asking price.

The house in on Nettleham Road, Woodseats, which is in S8 and is for sale with Spencer at £180,000.

The postcode has also seen the largest year on year decline, with home sellers achieving 95% of asking price in 2020, 15% more than 2021.

In Westminster’s W1D postcode, home sellers achieved just 80% of asking price in 2021, while Bradford’s BD1 postcode is the only area outside of London to make the top 10 when it comes to the lowest level of asking price achieved in 2021.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “2021 brought another incredibly strong year for the housing market and the nation’s home sellers.

“The extension of the stamp duty holiday, as well as the continued low cost of borrowing, ensured that the percentage of asking price they were able to achieve continued to climb on the impressive performance posted in 2020.

“Of course, not everyone has benefitted to the same extent and we’ve seen the London market trail quite considerably behind the rest of the UK, with the capital accounting for nine out of 10 of the worst performing postcodes across the nation.”

The survey comes as the S postcode continues to amaze property analysts. Nine properties marketed by Purplebricks in the Sheffield postcode all sold within a week, as buyers compete in the white hot market.