The semi-detached bungalow is on Windsor Rise, Aston, within two miles drive of the Crystal Peaks shopping and leisure complex.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says it has gas central heating, double glazing and backs onto school playing fields.

Features include a kitchen/diner with fitted floor/wall units leading to the lounge. Off the lounge are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.The outside has front and back gardens, a driveway and garage.

For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-semi-detached-bungalow-sheffield-1274816

