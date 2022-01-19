The bungalow is on Windsor Rise, Aston, near the Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

A well maintained bungalow near Sheffield with two bedrooms is for sale at £180,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 11:49 am

The semi-detached bungalow is on Windsor Rise, Aston, within two miles drive of the Crystal Peaks shopping and leisure complex.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says it has gas central heating, double glazing and backs onto school playing fields.

Features include a kitchen/diner with fitted floor/wall units leading to the lounge. Off the lounge are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.The outside has front and back gardens, a driveway and garage.

For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-semi-detached-bungalow-sheffield-1274816

1. Lounge

The lounge is a space to sit back and relax.

2. Entrance

The door entrance leads into the kitchen/diner.

3. Bedroom

Off the lounge are two bedrooms, this one featuring contemporary decor.

4. Garden

The back garden is enclosed, has a lawned area and can be used for entertaining.

