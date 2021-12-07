The property is on Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen, and is currently let to a takeaway business.

It will be sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire on December 16. The auction guide price is £150,000 to £200,000.

The brochure says: “An opportunity to purchase this ready made buy to let mixed use investment made up of an apartment to the upper floor and commercial to the lower floors.”

It adds the property includes a storage and preparation area on the lower ground floor, with the shop/kitchen area on the ground floor. On the first floor is the one/two bedroom apartment currently being used by the occupiers of the building as storage.

The property has a rear outside area which is used for parking.