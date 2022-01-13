Property for sale: These Sheffield postcode houses are all new to market in 2022 with Purplebricks

We teamed up with Purplebricks, the tech led estate agent, to find what was new for ’22. With the market as hot as last year, properties are being snapped up quickly.

Our selection includes a one bed flat in High Street, Ecclesfield, a bungalow in Barnsley and a four bedroom detached house in Worksop.

We begin in Ecclefield, with a one bed flat on High Street, with a starting price of £80,000. The Purplebricks brochure says: “This attractively presented first floor flat has a spacious dual aspect lounge/diner and a balcony.

"It has a large double bedroom and a modern bathroom. Outside there is a lawned communal garden. This is an ideal first time buy or equally suitable for a 'downsizer'. Viewing advised.“The property is in an ultra convenient location providing easy access to the local village amenities. There are local supermarkets and regular bus services.”

Purplebrick's local property partner for Sheffield Ivan Fewtrell said: "Situated in a quiet residential location close to the village shop, this spacious, first floor flat presents an affordable opportunity for a first time buyer to get on to the property ladder, or for a couple or individual looking to downsize."

The second property is a two bedroom detached bungalow in Birchfield Crescent, Dodworth, for sale at £160,000. The brochure says: “Offered for sale with no onward chain is this well presented detached bungalow.

"The spacious accommodation comprises of an open plan lounge/diner, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there are front and rear gardens, driveway and a single brick built garage.”The property has a L shaped entrance hall which provides access to all the rooms. The brochure adds: “This is a well maintained bungalow with landscaped gardens and will attract a good level of interest.”

Purplebrick's local property partner Emily Kenny said: “This two bedroom detached property is situated in a cul-de-sac in a quiet location. It has some special features including landscaped gardens, a garage, and an open plan lounge dining area.

"The property needs a little updating, but at this price it’s a great buy for someone who wants to modernise it and then sell it on. However, it would also make a great retirement home.

"The area of Dodworth is close to local amenities such as Keresforth Primary School, a Budgens and Co-op supermarket, Bannatyne's leisure complex, local high street shops and a train station.”

The final property is a four bedroom detached house in St Annes View, Worksop, for sale at £295,000. The brochure says: “Well presented four bedroom detached family home a close to St Annes Church and Worksop town centre.

"The property is highly recommended to be viewed to fully appreciate the size and composition of the property on offer. The house comprises of entrance hall, lounge, dining room, cloakroom, kitchen breakfast room, landing, master bedroom, en-suite, bedroom two, bedroom three, bedroom four, family bathroom, front garden, rear garden ideal for entertaining and detached garage.”

