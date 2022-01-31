Property for sale: These luxury Sheffield apartments for sale are proving popular - take a look inside

Our friends at Zoopla searched out six apartments which are on the market and attracting interest from first time buyers and investors looking to get value for money.

The first property is a one bed flat on St Paul’s Parade, Sheffield city centre, with a guide price of £140,000. It is being sold by William H Brown and is in the City Lofts building. The Zoopla listing is here https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/57457320/

Property number two is a one bed flat on Gower Street, Burngreave, for sale at £70,000. It is being sold by City Rise and the brochure says: “Perfect investment property with tenants lined up to move in on completion.” The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/60531986/

The third property has two bedrooms and is on Abbey Lane, Beauchief. It is for sale with Spencer at £400,000. The brochure says: “A sensationally stylish penthouse apartment with allocated parking, underfloor heating and lots of open plan space, as well as two/three bedrooms.” Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60499115/

Offers of more than £200,000 are wanted for a two bed flat on Dun Street, Kelham Island, being sold by Purplebricks. “This superior fourth floor apartment has a stunning, modern open plan living space boasting a large balcony and city views,” says the brochure. Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/57707041/

A one bed flat in Central Apartments on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, is for sale at £110,000 with Alesco Investment Properties. “This residential development boasts open-plan living quarters, contemporary fitted kitchens, and a choice of studio 1-2-bedroom apartments,” says the brochure. Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/60630101/

Apartment Two in Berkeley Place, on Chelsea Heights, the former Baldwin’s Omega site, is for sale at £500,000. The Brincliffe property is being sold by Blenheim Park Estates and the brochure says: “Chelsea Heights is an exclusive development, consisting of six apartment buildings, built by pta Developments, an established developer, with a reputation for a high quality finish.” Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/new-homes/details/59611655/

