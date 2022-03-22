Property for sale: These are the five most expensive properties for sale in Sheffield as listed on Zoopla

Top of the property website’s pile is a five bed detached house for sale on Dore Road, Dore, at £1,850,000. It is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates and is described as outstanding contemporary residence.

The brochure says: “Finished to a high standard throughout in a modern design to offer a beautiful home with versatile open plan living, separate reception rooms and five double bedrooms with three en-suites.”

Second in the Zoopla list are properties on Rutland Park, near the Botanical Gardens, for £1,200,000. On the market with Spencer, they are being sold as two freehold parcels which are both owned and occupied by BHP chartered accountants, which wants to vacate later this year and relocate.

The brochure says: “Currently used as offices, the properties present a unique opportunity for an owner occupier office investment. Alternatively, we believe that the properties are ideal for residential development, both in terms of conversion of the existing buildings and potential development in the grounds.”

Third on Zoopla’s list is a five bed detached house on Squirrels Leap, Tom Lane, Fulwood, for sale at £1,150,000. On the market with Haus, it is described as a stunning, interior designed, detached house.

“Like something you would see in a magazine – a must see,” says the brochure.

Fourth on the list is a 16 bedroomed detached student/professional let on Harefield Road, just off Ecclesall Road.

It is being marketed by Whitehornes and the brochure says: “Returning an annual income of £83,200 inclusive of utility bills when fully let.”

Fifth is a five bed detached house on Ringinglow Gardens, Bents Green.

Marketed by Spencer, the brochure says: “Forming part of an exclusive development within this highly regarded suburb of south west Sheffield is this fabulous five double bedroom detached family home which was built in 2012.”

