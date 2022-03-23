Property for sale: These are the five cheapest properties for sale in Sheffield listed on Zoopla

So we teamed up with website Zoopla to find the five cheapest properties on the market and the results show prices start at £35,000.

Top of the Zoopla list is a two bed cottage on High Street, Eckington, for sale by auction at £35,000. It is being marketed by Auction House Copelands and the brochure says the property has previously been held as an investment commanding £550 per calendar month.

The auction is on April 6 and you must pre-register in order to bid by 5pm the previous day. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60776598/?search_identifier=a932e7e1a7faa52baccd0c5fa97eb070

Second on the list is a one-bed flat on Oxford Street, Crookesmoor, for sale at £40,000. The Hunters brochure says: "Calling all investors. Hunters Crookes have this excellent opportunity to acquire this bedroom within one of Sheffield's newest student residents only half a mile from Sheffield University." The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58775267/?search_identifier=a932e7e1a7faa52baccd0c5fa97eb070

Third on the list is a three bed terraced house on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, for sale by auction at £45,000. Marketed by Reeds Rains, the brochure says: “Looking for a rental opportunity? Wanting to expand your portfolio? Then this property is just for you.” The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60683923/?search_identifier=a932e7e1a7faa52baccd0c5fa97eb070

In fourth place, is a self-contained studio apartment on Castlegate, in the city centre, for sale at £45,000. It is for sale with Reeds Rains and the brochure describes it as a lovely snug studio/room apartment. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61003208/?search_identifier=a932e7e1a7faa52baccd0c5fa97eb070

Fifth on the list is a studio apartment on Furnace Hill, West Bar, for sale at £50,000. Marketed by Belvoir, the brochure says the property has a tenant in paying £6885 per annum and tenancy already secured for 2022/2023 paying £6885 per annum making this a superb investment opportunity. Cash offers only. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60298717/?search_identifier=a932e7e1a7faa52baccd0c5fa97eb070

