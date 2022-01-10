The search revealed a range of properties including a three bed terrace, a one bed end terrace, and two bed terraces. With prices starting at £50,000 they are almost £150,000 less than the average house price in Sheffield.
Most of the houses are in the S5 postcode – which includes Shiregreen, Firth Park and Grimesthorpe – and are for sale by auction. First on the Zoopla list is a three bed terraced house on Wheldrake Road, Firth Park, for sale by auction.
Bids start at £50,000, it is being marketed by Reeds Rains and the brochure says the house has two reception rooms and a fitted kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with a range of base, drawer and wall units with work surfaces. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom comprising of a bath, pedestal wash hand basin and wc. A further staircase rises to attic bedroom three.
A one bed end terrace house on Firshill Mews, Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, is for sale by auction with a guide price of £55,000. It is being marketed by Your Move and the brochure says: “This lovely one bedroom house is situated upon a popular position which is situated within easy reach of Sheffield city centre and Northern General Hospital.”
A two bed terraced house on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, is for sale by auction at £60,000. Reeds Rains brochure says: “A perfect investment opportunity has arisen to purchase a two double bedroom mid terrace home.”
Another two bed terrace is on Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe, listed at £60,000 with cash offers only wanted. It is being marketed by Global Letting and the brochure described the house as as an ideal first property.
A three bed terrace on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, has a fixed price of £65,000. It is being marketed by iLet4You and the brochure says: "Located ideally for access to Meadowhall, the Northern General Hospital and Sheffield city centre, this house with no onward chain is a great investment opportunity."
A four bed terraced house on Wheldrake Road, Firth Park, is for sale with Purplebricks. Offers over £70,000 are wanted and the house will be sold by auction.
Offers over £70,000 are wanted for a two bed terrace house on Popple Street, Grimesthorpe. It is being marketed by Strike and the brochure says: "Situated in a popular residential area of Sheffield and is well placed for easy access to local amenities, including reputable primary and secondary schools, while having excellent transport links."
In Firth Park, a three bed terraced house on Addison Road is for sale with Strike for offers over £75,000. The brochure says: "Well presented traditional terraced home situated in a popular residential area on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre."
A two bed terraced house on Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe, is for sale with Blundells at £75,000. The brochure says: "Offers good size living accommodation and ideally located for city centre, M1 and train transport links, schools and hospitals."
A two bed terraced house on Papermill Road, Shiregreen, is for sale with Reed Rains by auction at £75,000. It is described as the perfect investment opportunity to get your portfolio going.