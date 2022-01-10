The search revealed a range of properties including a three bed terrace, a one bed end terrace, and two bed terraces. With prices starting at £50,000 they are almost £150,000 less than the average house price in Sheffield.

Most of the houses are in the S5 postcode – which includes Shiregreen, Firth Park and Grimesthorpe – and are for sale by auction. First on the Zoopla list is a three bed terraced house on Wheldrake Road, Firth Park, for sale by auction.

Bids start at £50,000, it is being marketed by Reeds Rains and the brochure says the house has two reception rooms and a fitted kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with a range of base, drawer and wall units with work surfaces. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom comprising of a bath, pedestal wash hand basin and wc. A further staircase rises to attic bedroom three.

Undefined: readMore

A one bed end terrace house on Firshill Mews, Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, is for sale by auction with a guide price of £55,000. It is being marketed by Your Move and the brochure says: “This lovely one bedroom house is situated upon a popular position which is situated within easy reach of Sheffield city centre and Northern General Hospital.”

A two bed terraced house on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, is for sale by auction at £60,000. Reeds Rains brochure says: “A perfect investment opportunity has arisen to purchase a two double bedroom mid terrace home.”

Another two bed terrace is on Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe, listed at £60,000 with cash offers only wanted. It is being marketed by Global Letting and the brochure described the house as as an ideal first property.

A three bed terrace on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, has a fixed price of £65,000. It is being marketed by iLet4You and the brochure says: "Located ideally for access to Meadowhall, the Northern General Hospital and Sheffield city centre, this house with no onward chain is a great investment opportunity."

A four bed terraced house on Wheldrake Road, Firth Park, is for sale with Purplebricks. Offers over £70,000 are wanted and the house will be sold by auction.

Offers over £70,000 are wanted for a two bed terrace house on Popple Street, Grimesthorpe. It is being marketed by Strike and the brochure says: "Situated in a popular residential area of Sheffield and is well placed for easy access to local amenities, including reputable primary and secondary schools, while having excellent transport links."

In Firth Park, a three bed terraced house on Addison Road is for sale with Strike for offers over £75,000. The brochure says: "Well presented traditional terraced home situated in a popular residential area on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre."

A two bed terraced house on Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe, is for sale with Blundells at £75,000. The brochure says: "Offers good size living accommodation and ideally located for city centre, M1 and train transport links, schools and hospitals."

A two bed terraced house on Papermill Road, Shiregreen, is for sale with Reed Rains by auction at £75,000. It is described as the perfect investment opportunity to get your portfolio going.

1. End terrace This one bed end terrace house is on Firshill Mews, Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor. The auction price starts at £55,000. Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60337197/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Investment A two bed terraced house on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, is for sale by auction at £60,000. For details visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60004955/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Ideal Described as an ideal first property, this two bedroom house on Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe, is for sale at £60,000. For details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60438528/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Fixed price A three bed terrace on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, has a fixed price of £65,000. It is being marketed by iLet4You and the brochure says: "Located ideally for access to Meadowhall, the Northern General Hospital and Sheffield city centre, this house with no onward chain is a great investment opportunity." Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/56755056/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales