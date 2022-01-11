A stunning terraced villa in a peaceful Sheffield cul-de-sac is for sale at £395,000.

The four bed terraced house is on Marriott Road, Millhouses, and is described as a stunning and beautifully extended property.
It is being marketed by Haus and the brochure says: “Benefiting from a superb open plan kitchen/living/dining room, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and enclosed garden on a peaceful cul-de-sac.”
It adds Marriott Road is well-placed for local shops and amenities, highly regarded local schools, Millhouses Park and Ecclesall Woods, recreational facilities and access to the city centre, hospitals, universities, train stations and the Peak District.
For details contact Mark Slater by email on [email protected] or call 0114 276 8868. The Zoopla listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60468801/