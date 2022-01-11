A stunning terraced villa in a peaceful Sheffield cul-de-sac is for sale at £395,000.

The four bed terraced house is on Marriott Road, Millhouses, and is described as a stunning and beautifully extended property.

It is being marketed by Haus and the brochure says: “Benefiting from a superb open plan kitchen/living/dining room, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and enclosed garden on a peaceful cul-de-sac.”

It adds Marriott Road is well-placed for local shops and amenities, highly regarded local schools, Millhouses Park and Ecclesall Woods, recreational facilities and access to the city centre, hospitals, universities, train stations and the Peak District.

For details contact Mark Slater by email on [email protected] or call 0114 276 8868. The Zoopla listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60468801/

1. Kitchen The kitchen has a good range of base and wall units in cream including a glazed display cabinet, and silver drawers, says the brochure. It also features wood effect work surfaces and a breakfast bar separating the living area from the kitchen with an integrated five ring gas hob and electric oven, dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living area The living area has solid oak flooring, feature decorative fireplace with cast iron insert and black surround and opens into the kitchen/dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Attic bedroom The spacious attic bedroom is bright and airy having front and rear facing Velux windows, lovely decor, white exposed floorboards, eaves storage and woodland views to the front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Generous The rear facing bedroom is a generous double room with lovely decor, white exposed floorboards and a garden view. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales