Property for sale: Stunning Sheffield home with amazing office for sale at £200,000

A stunning Sheffield home with an amazing office and in a popular residential area is for sale at £200,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:19 am

The house, on Slate Street, Heeley, has three bedrooms and must be viewed to be fully appreciated, says the agent.

It is being marketed by Staves and is listed on Zoopla. The brochure says: “A quite simply stunning three bedroom terrace house.”

One of the features is the lounge which doubles as an amazing office with lots of natural light to work in.

The brochure adds: “Situated within this popular residential area which enjoys a host of excellent amenities on the door step, as well as being within easy reach of the city centre, and having Heeley City Farm only a short walk away.

"This stunning home has been extensively and lovingly refurbished by the current owner whilst maintaining all of its original character and charm and is presented to an exceptionally high standard throughout.”

For more details call Staves on 01144 468995 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60376596/

1. Office

"A spacious reception room with attractive stripped and stained wood flooring," says the brochure. It doubles as an office and the light space looks perfect to work in.

2. Dining room

The brochure says the dining room is 'a further spacious reception room with attractive stripped and stained wooden flooring'.

3. Original

"Original built in floor to ceiling cupboards with stripped and stained door fronts," says the brochure. "Ceiling coving, picture rail and central heating radiator. A door with stairs beyond gives access down to the cellar room."

4. Kitchen

"Having a good range of fitted wall and base units with space for a cooker and plumbing and space for a washing machine," says the brochure. "Wood worktops with a stainless steel sink unit and drainer with mixer tap. Tiled splashbacks. Wall mounted combination boiler."

