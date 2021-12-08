The property has four bedrooms and is on Townend Lane, Stocksbridge. It is said to have wonderful views and is set over three floors.

Online estate agent Purplebricks is marketing the home and the brochure says: "Must be viewed.”

It adds: “This stunning family home has exceptional accommodation arranged over three floors.

"The garden level not only boasts a double garage and workshop but a fabulous further living room/games room. The property has bright spacious rooms and modern fittings throughout.”

The brochure says: “There is a front garden, a driveway to the side with electric gates and a delightful low maintenance rear garden.

"The house is idyllically situated in a highly regarded residential road. It provides easy access to local amenities, the golf club, public transport and the popular Fox Valley Centre with its shops and restaurants.”

For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1286098

1. Games room Described in the brochure as the garden room, this space also works as a games room or living room. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The fitted kitchen is on the ground floor and has lots of useful storage space. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Dining room The open plan dining room flows into the lounge providing a light and airy space. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Shower room The shower room on the ground floor is an essential for family life. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales