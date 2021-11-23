The four bedroom cottage on Joan Lane, Hooton Levitt, is described as simply stunning and perfect for a family.
Features include a stunning kitchen diner, a snug and a luxury family bathroom. It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This cottage oozes open countryside. It is set in this idyllic location having a shared communal courtyard garden to the rear.”
For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-cottage-rotherham-1250601
Page 1 of 3