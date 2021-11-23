Property for sale: Stunning cottage in rural location near Sheffield for sale at £325K

A stunning cottage in a rural location which is 30 minutes drive from Sheffield is for sale at £325,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 5:23 pm

The four bedroom cottage on Joan Lane, Hooton Levitt, is described as simply stunning and perfect for a family.

Features include a stunning kitchen diner, a snug and a luxury family bathroom. It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This cottage oozes open countryside. It is set in this idyllic location having a shared communal courtyard garden to the rear.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-cottage-rotherham-1250601

1. Rural

This cottage is perfect for a family and is situated in this rural location, says the brochure.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

Features include this open plan luxury dining kitchen.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Dining area

The dining area looks like a great place for a family meal or to entertain friends.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Snug

The snug has enough space to be a sitting room while retaining that cosy feeling.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
PropertySheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3