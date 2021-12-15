Whitley Oaks in Wood End, Grenoside, is nestled in this quiet and little-known position which offers great privacy but is within easy reach of a range of amenities.It is being marketed by Armitage Residential and the property brochure says: “There’s something quite special about Whitley Oaks.”

The brochure adds the the drive along the woodland lane to Wood End leads you to a magnificent setting with private rear gardens, ideal for entertaining, in addition to a paddock and workshop, an area measuring almost half an acre.“The house itself is a substantial detached residence, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two receptions, meticulously presented with a stylish and luxurious interior design,” says the brochure.

"There is an opulent dining room and the superb farmhouse style kitchen with granite worksurfaces and matching island, which overlooks the garden and fields beyond. There is also an external laundry/utility room and a studio room attached to the garage, which provides flexible usage.“The first-floor landing enjoys a pleasant outlook over the front and leads to the spacious and dual aspect Master Bedroom, with en-suite bathroom and separate WC. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.“The private rear gardens are the main event at Whitley Oaks. Its large patio and decked dining area being perfect for entertaining. The well-tended lawns and mature borders giving privacy, but also allowing the open view across adjacent fields.“There is a gated driveway which leads to the large, detached garage, with the attached studio, currently used as a home bar.“Across from the front of the house is the gated paddock, with additional driveway and a workshop area, measuring almost half an acre and may provide scope for further development, subject to consent.“Positioned in this sought-after location in north Sheffield, within easy reach of a range of amenities in the surrounding areas including well regarded schools, restaurants and retail, in addition to countryside and woodland walks.

"Grenoside provides convenient access to Sheffield city centre, as well as other South Yorkshire towns, in addition to the M1 network, at junction 36.”For more details call the agent Armitage Residential on 01226 977147, visit the website https://www.armitageresidential.co.uk/ or view the listing on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113547638#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property is on the market as the latest Gov.uk UK house price index shows that prices fell 1.1% between the end of the Stamp Duty holiday in September and October of this year.

﻿However, they remain 10.2% higher year on year, the third month where annual house price growth has hit double figures.

Nicholas Christofi, managing director of Sirius Property Finance, said: “Although the end of the stamp duty holiday and a potential increase in interest rates is expected to cause a market slowdown early next year, we’re unlikely to see any notable reduction in buyer demand and therefore house price growth should remain steady, at the very least.”

1. Superb The superb farmhouse style kitchen with granite worksurfaces and matching island overlooks the garden and fields beyond. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall Double doors open into the reception hall, with its exposed stonework and wood panelling. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Living room The living room has a log burning stove and bi-folding doors to the patio. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Opulent With its exposed beams and panelling, it is no wonder the dining room is described as opulent. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales