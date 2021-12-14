The house, on Grange Gardens, Todwick, has four bedrooms and is described as in excellent decorative order, forming part of a small modern and exclusive development whilst standing in large established lawned gardens.
It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The accommodation briefly comprises of a reception hall with cloakroom/WC, spacious lounge, study/office, kitchen diner with a range of modern units with integrated appliances.
"On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, three further double bedrooms and modern family bathroom. Outside there is a paved patio and lawned garden providing a great entertaining area and directly overlooking surrounding paddocks.”
Todwick is a 25-minute drive to Sheffield and for more details on the house visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1183700