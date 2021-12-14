"A spacious four bedroom detached family home in excellent decorative order throughout," says the Purplebricks brochure.

A spacious detached home overlooking a paddock in a village near Sheffield is for sale at £400,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:35 am

The house, on Grange Gardens, Todwick, has four bedrooms and is described as in excellent decorative order, forming part of a small modern and exclusive development whilst standing in large established lawned gardens.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The accommodation briefly comprises of a reception hall with cloakroom/WC, spacious lounge, study/office, kitchen diner with a range of modern units with integrated appliances.

"On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, three further double bedrooms and modern family bathroom. Outside there is a paved patio and lawned garden providing a great entertaining area and directly overlooking surrounding paddocks.”

Todwick is a 25-minute drive to Sheffield and for more details on the house visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1183700

1. 3ba15401-5a65-4dfa-b1c3-111deaff111a.jpeg

On the ground floor is the kitchen diner with a range of modern units with integrated appliances.

Photo: Kitchen diner

2. Cosy

The cosy dining area is tucked away in the corner and has room for four.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge also has room for a dining table which can seat six.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Cloakroom

The downstairs cloakroom would be really useful to any family.

Photo: Purplebricks

