The house, on Grange Gardens, Todwick, has four bedrooms and is described as in excellent decorative order, forming part of a small modern and exclusive development whilst standing in large established lawned gardens.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The accommodation briefly comprises of a reception hall with cloakroom/WC, spacious lounge, study/office, kitchen diner with a range of modern units with integrated appliances.

"On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite shower room, three further double bedrooms and modern family bathroom. Outside there is a paved patio and lawned garden providing a great entertaining area and directly overlooking surrounding paddocks.”

Todwick is a 25-minute drive to Sheffield and for more details on the house visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1183700

1. 3ba15401-5a65-4dfa-b1c3-111deaff111a.jpeg On the ground floor is the kitchen diner with a range of modern units with integrated appliances. Photo: Kitchen diner Photo Sales

2. Cosy The cosy dining area is tucked away in the corner and has room for four. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Lounge The spacious lounge also has room for a dining table which can seat six. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Cloakroom The downstairs cloakroom would be really useful to any family. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales