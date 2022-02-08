The detached house is on Friar Close, Stannington, and has five or six bedrooms, depending on how you use the space.

It is on the market with Redbrik and the brochure says the property occupies an enviable position with fabulous views, located in the sought-after suburb.

The brochure adds: “An internal inspection is a must to truly appreciate this outstanding home. Significantly extended and upgraded by the current owners, the property offers generous accommodation across three and a half levels, combining superb living spaces with beautifully appointed bedrooms.

“Perfect for a growing family, the property provides total flexibility with space for everyone. You'll love the layout - an open plan lounge/dining room enjoys far-reaching views from its Juliet balcony and is flooded with natural light.

"A fabulous kitchen diner includes a full range of NEFF appliances, underfloor heating and is finished with quartz work surfaces. The bedrooms are all beautifully appointed and include a stunning principal on the first floor, complemented by a luxury en-suite. A games room completes the first floor and also offers the opportunity to create another bedroom.

“There's plenty of room for those looking to work from home with a ground floor study/family room. The split level lower ground floor has the potential to create further reception rooms with two spaces, currently unused.

The modern kitchen/diner has NEFF appliances, underfloor heating and quartz worktops.

"A gym or cinema room could further enhance this incredibly desirable home. Throughout the property, there is substantial storage space - the lower ground floor bedroom offers a laddered/boarded loft and there's a useful undercroft store with external access from the garden. To the front and rear, the property has landscaped gardens and there is a substantial driveway for off-road parking.

“Stannington is an increasingly sought-after suburb located to the west of Sheffield. Offering a range of superb local amenities, the property lies within reach of several highly-regarded schools for all ages.

"The area is serviced by excellent transport links including key bus routes into the city centre and neighbouring towns.”

For details visit the website https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/friar-close-stannington-s6/ or call 0114 312 2071.

An open plan lounge/dining room enjoys far-reaching views from its Juliet balcony and is flooded with natural light.

The dining area looks like the perfect space for a family meal.

This double bedroom is light and bright thanks to contemporary decor.

This spacious bedroom offers a lovely view over Stannington

A stand-alone bath and walk-in shower make this a lovely bathroom.

This bathroom is light and bright with a walk-in shower.

A games room completes the first floor and also offers the opportunity to create another bedroom.