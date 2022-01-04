Property for sale: Shops, terraced houses and land for sale in Sheffield in £3.5m January auction

The auction will be held online by Mark Jenkinson on January 25 and features 23 lots including a shop on Abbeydale Road which has already attracted much interest.

Abbeydale Health is part of a property described as a substantial, three storey, stone fronted, inner terrace. It has a guide price of £190,000. The ground floor premises are let at £750 per calendar month and there is a spacious vacant flat above.

The auction brochure says: “Prominent main road location and potential for splitting into 2 one bed flats.”

Senior partner and auctioneer Adrian Little added: “This has already been very popular. It is a busy parade of shops and the flat upstairs could be split into two.”

Another shop to be auctioned is on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge. MaStuff fashion shop is part of an end of terrace property close to Fox Valley in the heart of Stocksbridge town centre. It has a guide price starting at £90,000.

The property features the ground floor sales shop let at £450 per calendar month and one bedroom flat let at £437.28 every four weeks. The annual income is £11,084 per annum.

There are a number of terraced houses for auction including one on Popple Street, Page Hall, which has a guide price of £45,000. It is described as a three bedroom inner terrace in need of modernisation.

Another is on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with a guide price of £110,000. It is described as a particularly spacious, three double bedroomed, end of terrace with car parking space requiring general modernisation and offering excellent potential.

Mr Little said: “The extent of work that needs to be done means the auction route targets builders, developers and cash buyers, rather than the first time buyers who are struggling for a deposit. You can’t do up a terrace for less than £25,000 and we target the right type of market.”

Land also features among the lots including a plot for residential development on Standon Road, Wincobank, with a guide price of £60,000. It is freehold building land of 249 square metres with planning permission for a three storey block of three two bed apartments.

Another plot is on Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, with a guide price of £28,000. It is described as a single building plot of 104 square metres with full planning permission for a single three bed dwelling.

Other lots include a three bedroom semi detached house on Ribston Road, Darnall, with a guide price of £75,000. It is described as a spacious house in need of upgrading but offering potential excellent.

Neighbouring properties on Glossop Road, near Sheffield city centre, are back to be auctioned. They are a former Georgian residence with interlinked premises offeringthe potential for redevelopment with a guide price of £475,000 and an attractive double fronted Grade II listed residence with planning consent for attic and basement conversions at £275,000.

Also back on the list is a seven bedroom house on Broomhall Street, Broomhall, with a guide price of £375,000. The detached former bed and breakfast stands in a corner plot with excellent potential as a large family house, conversion, letting or continued business use.

You must register to bid and for further details visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-25th-january-2022/ or call 0114 276 0151.

1. End terrace shop The end terrace MaStuff fashion shop is on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge. It is part of a building which has a guide price of £90,000-£100,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

2. Terraced house The house is on Popple Street, Page Hall, and has a guide price of £45,000. The auction brochure says: "Three bedroom inner terrace in need of modernisation." Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

3. Three bedrooms The house is on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and has a guide price of £110,000. The auction brochure says: "Particularly spacious, three double bedroomed, end of terrace with car parking space requiring general modernisation and offering excellent potential." Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

4. Land The land is on Standon Road, Wincobank, and has a guide price of £60,000. It measures 249 square metres with planning permission for a three storey block of three two bed apartments. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales