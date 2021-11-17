The house, on Belgrave Drive, Fulwood, is set in three quarters of an acre of stunning grounds and retains many of its original features while providing a flexible layout required by today's modern family.
It is being marketed by Redbrik and the brochure says features include four reception rooms including a study, music room and formal lounge with wood burning stove.
There is also separate second floor accommodation with fitted kitchen/diner, two bedrooms, shower room and storage.
For more details visit https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/5-belgrave-drive-fulwood-s10/4/ or call 0114 399 0567.