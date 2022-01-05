Property for sale: Sheffield is the top Northern city for homebuyer demand

Figures show South Yorkshire as the top county in the north for demand, putting Sheffield ahead of Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool. The 70% figure is based on properties listed for sale which are already under offer or sold subject to contract.

It comes from the latest Homebuyer Hotspots Demand Index by the estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk which reveals where England’s strongest homebuyer demand hotspots were for the last three months of 2021.

Sheffield is the top Northern city for homebuyer demand

Bristol ranks top where current demand is concerned with 82.5% of all homes listed already sold or under offer. Gloucestershire at 75.2%, Wiltshire 75.2%, Dorset 75.2% and Northamptonshire 75.2% also ranked among the highest demand.

The South Yorkshire figure was 70.4%, making it the highest Northern location in the index.

Founder and chief executive officer of GetAgent.co.uk Colby Short said: “The end of the stamp duty holiday was predicted to bring about a decline in homebuyer demand during the final stages of 2021 and while there were some marginal reductions at a local market level, the market has continued to move forward largely unhindered.

“As we enter the new year, buyer demand remains strong and there is also an insufficient level of stock reaching the market to satisfy this hunger for homeownership.