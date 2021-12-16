The property on Clipstone Road, Greenland, was sold by auction for £110,000. It is described as perfect for a new developer as only little work is needed to make it letable or liveable.

The house was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on December 16. The brochure described it as an end of terrace property set over four floors in a popular location of Sheffield. It adds: “The property boasts a large living accommodation with a basement to the lower ground floor, a kitchen, living room and dining room to the ground floor, two double bedrooms and family bathroom to the first floor and a large attic bedroom to the second floor.”