Property for sale: Sheffield home in sought after location with 'stunning kitchen' and large garden for sale at £180,000

A terraced house in Sheffield with a larger than average garden in a sought after location is for sale at £180,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:01 am

The house in on Nettleham Road, Woodseats, and has two bedrooms. It is being marketed by Spencer estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

The property brochure says: “This superb two double bedroom mid terraced house which is located within the highly sought after area of Woodseats has been expertly renovated to create a superb modern home.

"Offered to the open market with no onward chain the property is beautifully presented throughout and benefits from new windows, electrics re-wired in 2016, new plumbing/heating, a stunning kitchen and well appointed bathroom.”

Contact Spencer on 0114 268 3682 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60596325/

1. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen has integrated appliances and solid wood worktops.

2. Contemporary

The contemporary finish is matched by the decor and makes this space thoroughly modern.

3. Living room

The accommodation has a living room at the front of the house in which there is a feature fireplace.

Neutral colours and a good-sized window looking out onto the street give this space a light feel.

