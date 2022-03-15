Property for sale: Sheffield city centre block of apartments with 17 bedrooms for sale at £1.1m

The property is on Gell Street and has three luxury self-contained student apartments, There are two six-bedroom apartments and one five-bedroom apartment.

Online estate agent Purplebricks is marketing the property and the brochure says: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to expand their rental portfolio.”

It adds the interior has been refurbished to a high standard throughout with generously proportioned bedrooms, fitted kitchen diners, living rooms, modern bathrooms and WCs.

The brochure says: “Fully let for the next academic year 2022/2023, the property will achieve £79,560, which gives an incredible 7.2 per cent yield.“The property is ideally located, just off West Street, providing easy access to the universities and Sheffield city centre with an array of restaurants, pubs and amenities.”

To view the listing visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/17-bedroom-block-of-apartments-sheffield-1325759

1. Luxury This substantial freehold block comprises three luxury self-contained student apartments, adds the brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Apartments There are two six-bedroom apartments and one five-bedroom apartment. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Interior "The interior has been refurbished to a high standard throughout with generously proportioned bedrooms, fitted kitchen diners, living rooms and modern bathrooms and WCs," says the brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Income The apartments are currently fully let, producing an immediate income. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales