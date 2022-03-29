The Mark Jenkinson auction is online on April 12 and there are 32 lots for sale. These include The Hanover pub, Clarke Street, Broomhall, which has a guide price of £150,000.

It is described as a prominent pub in the heart of Broomhall, with two ground floor trading areas, two basement rooms, first floor residential accommodation including two bedrooms and an office.

The auction guide says: “Potential for ongoing use, conversion or letting.”

A high profile butchers shop and apartment on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, has a guide price of £350,000. The shop is let to Roneys until November 2024 at £12,720 per annum. A four bed flat above is let until June 2022 at £90 per week per bedroom.

The Midland pub, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, has a guide price of £425,000. It is described as a substantial public house ready for occupation. Residential accommodation on the upper floors includes four bedrooms.

The Sandwich Stop is on Commonside, Sheffield, and has a starting price of £55,000. The guide says it is in a prominent position in a popular location, let by way of a five-year lease from August 2018 at £4,800 per annum.

An apartment on Oriel Road, Fulwood, has a guide price of £275,000. It is described as an outstanding restoration opportunity - a spacious first floor apartment in a stone built detached on the fringe of Fulwood and overlooking the beautiful Mayfield Valley.

Described as an outstanding opportunity in the heart of Grenoside village, a detached three bed bungalow with conservatory on Norfolk Hill, has a guide price of £475,000 in an area allocated for residential development.

A garage site on Hardwick Crescent, off Psalter Lane, Sheffield, has a guide price of £60,000. It is described as a rare opportunity in a prime location, with a third derelict garage offering additional potential.

With a guide price of £350,000, a double fronted Victorian detached family home on Scarsdale Road, Woodseats, has accommodation over four levels, including five or six bedrooms, depending on how the rooms are used. It retains many original features and requires restoration.

A semi-detached house on Bevercotes Road, Firth Park, has a guide price of £100,000. It is described as a traditional bay windowed property in need of complete modernisation.

With two bedrooms, a terrace house on Popple Street, Page Hall, has a guide price of £45,000. It is let at £95 per week by way of an established shorthold tenancy.

To register visit the website or call 0114 276 0151.

