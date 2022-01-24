The property on Lyndhurst Road, Brincliffe, is described as an individual, detached family home which is in a sought after location. It is being sold by William H Brown and is listed on Rightmove.
The brochure says: “It is extremely rare to see such an individual and spacious property situated in a very sought after location. If you are looking for an ideal family home, then look no further.
"Accommodation over three floors comprises of entrance porch, entrance hallway, lounge with a feature fireplace, dining room, balcony, fitted dining kitchen, fitted utility room, seven bedrooms, three en-suites and a family bathroon.
"The property also benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, private established gardens to the front and rear along with a driveway for approximately 15 vehicles.”
