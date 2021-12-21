Property for sale: Newly refurbished Sheffield coffee shop up for sale at £34k

A Sheffield Coffee Shop in a prime city centre location has been put on the market.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:09 am

This delightful Coffee Shop located within a prominent and trading position on Westfield Terrace in between the busy leisure areas West St and Division St is being sold for £34,395.

It has undergone extensive refurbishment and redecoration to include new equipment, along with fixtures and fittings, which cost in excess of £15,000.

Since opening in June this year, the business has seen a steady increase in weekly turnover and is currently averaging £1,500 per week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Honey & Fig on on Westfield Terrace in Sheffield is up for sale.

The shop has a strong reputation within the local community and beyond and enjoys a high level of regular and repeat trade.

It comprises seven tables and chairs to cover 21, a sales counter with a covid screen, a custom made glass cake display cabinet, an under-counter milk fridge, a double door drinks chiller, two on-demand coffee grinders, a dual-head espresso coffee machine, a tabletop ice machine, music system with two speakers, and backlit menu boards.

The Kitchen comprises three undercounter fridges, a small under counter freezer, steel prep benches, wall mounted shelves, a convection oven, a panini grill, a toaster, a microwave, a stainless steel double commercial sink, and kitchen utensils.

To find out more, call Veritas Business sales on 0121 721 9902.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield property prices 'could increase by 10 per cent across the city in 2022...
PropertySheffield