Property for sale: Newly refurbished Sheffield coffee shop up for sale at £34k

This delightful Coffee Shop located within a prominent and trading position on Westfield Terrace in between the busy leisure areas West St and Division St is being sold for £34,395.

It has undergone extensive refurbishment and redecoration to include new equipment, along with fixtures and fittings, which cost in excess of £15,000.

Since opening in June this year, the business has seen a steady increase in weekly turnover and is currently averaging £1,500 per week.

Honey & Fig on on Westfield Terrace in Sheffield is up for sale.

The shop has a strong reputation within the local community and beyond and enjoys a high level of regular and repeat trade.

It comprises seven tables and chairs to cover 21, a sales counter with a covid screen, a custom made glass cake display cabinet, an under-counter milk fridge, a double door drinks chiller, two on-demand coffee grinders, a dual-head espresso coffee machine, a tabletop ice machine, music system with two speakers, and backlit menu boards.

The Kitchen comprises three undercounter fridges, a small under counter freezer, steel prep benches, wall mounted shelves, a convection oven, a panini grill, a toaster, a microwave, a stainless steel double commercial sink, and kitchen utensils.