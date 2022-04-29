Following the success of its Rosendale Gardens development in Wickersley, Harron Homes has launched The Paddocks, its collection of family-sized homes in the Rotherham village.

The development is set to bring another 42 homes to the area, many of which are four and five-bedroom properties – perfect for family life without compromising on space. Prices start at £649,995 and the development is surrounded by greenery, including Wickersley Woods to the north, so there is plenty of open space for children to explore.

With a green gym to be incorporated into the Paddocks development, residents won’t need to leave the development for a regular dose of exercise.

The Paddocks street scene plots one to four

As part of its work at The Paddocks, Harron is contributing over £600,000 to enhancing the services and facilities that are available to people in the local area. This includes more than £100,000 towards education, and £23,000 towards sustainable travel.

A delightful village in South Yorkshire, Wickersley is ideal for families with all the local amenities you need and excellent transport links. Just three miles from the centre of Rotherham, the M1, M18 and A1 are all easily accessible for commuters.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are so excited to be launching The Paddocks for property seekers in the area. These homes are perfect for anyone who missed out on buying at Rosendale Gardens, or is looking for a larger house than we had on offer there.

“I would urge anyone who hopes to make a move to the development to pay us a visit and speak to our friendly team of sales executives.”

The Paddocks is situated at Second Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1EB, where the team can be contacted on 01709 318516, or via the webchat on the Harron website, https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/the-paddocks/.

While work is underway on at The Paddocks, househunters are welcome to visit the Rosendale Gardens marketing suite on Nethermoor Drive to discuss their needs with the sales team.