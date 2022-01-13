The four bed semi-detached house is on Dobcroft Road, Millhouses, and is described as a fabulous, attractive 1920s house.
It is on the market with Haus and listed on Zoopla. The brochure says: “Beautifully presented throughout with larger size accommodation with a modern, light airy interior.
"Accommodation on three floors including a loft conversion, measuring an impressive 1,967 square feet excluding a detached garage and storeroom.
"Features include an open plan ground floor design with a rear extension with bi-folding doors onto the garden, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a larger size family bath and shower room, along with a stunning loft master bedroom with a Juliette Balcony and a generous size shower room.”
For details contact Heather Slater at Haus via email [email protected] or phone 0114 276 8868. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60468546/