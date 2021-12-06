The Chelsea Heights show home is in the Berkeley Place block of the development on Brincliffe Hill, Brincliffe, which was home to the famous restaurant owned by David Baldwin.Chelsea Heights is described as an exclusive development of six apartment buildings, built by PTA Developments, said to be an established developer with a reputation for a high quality finish.

It is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates which says there are 21 luxury two and three bedroomed apartments within the Berkeley Place and Strathmore Place buildings. Of the 21 apartments, 10 have already been sold or are sold subject to contract.

Prices are available on application and include apartment 6, Berkeley Place, a three bed property for sale at £550,000.

The brochure says: “Comprising of approximately 1442 square feet of outstanding accommodation is this newly built three bedroomed first floor apartment, which benefits from having one of the largest balconies within Berkeley Place.”

The Blenheim brochure says Berkeley Place offers ‘well proportioned apartment living, with the benefit of bespoke Karl Benz kitchens, under floor heating throughout, lift access to all floors, external balconies and allocated parking’.

It adds the kitchens are Karl Benz luxury custom-built with true handleless Italian furniture and sleek modular design. There are Caesarstone Quartz worktops, high-spec integrated appliances including self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, single oven, combi microwave, induction hob, ceiling extractor and fridge/ freezer.

Other features include Blanco stainless steel sinks with Quooker Boiling water tap. The bathrooms have Duravit white suites, separate showering areas, chrome fixtures and fittings, with high quality wall and floor tiling. The bedrooms have full-height fitted wardrobes with sliding doors and cloaks cupboard in the entrance hall.

The brochure says: “This unique development is situated on the former Baldwins Omega site on Brincliffe Hill and has convenient access to the local amenities of Ecclesall Road including restaurants, public houses, bars, shops and supermarkets.

"The development falls within the catchment area for highly regarded schooling, including Greystones Primary School, High Storrs Secondary School and Mercia Secondary School.

"Also, the apartments are well placed for good access to some of Sheffield’s most popular outdoor spaces such as Endcliffe Park, Chelsea Park, Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Whiteley Woods.

Berkeley Place is now completed. Strathmore Place is expected to be completed in January 2022.

Known affectionately as Mr B or The Big ’Un, David Baldwin and his wife Pauline took over the white-painted hacienda-style building in 1980. His catering background included running the Angler’s Rest at Bamford and the Hillsborough Suite at Sheffield Wednesday. David and Pauline acted on a hunch that Sheffield needed a top class banqueting venue and were proved right.

In its heyday, the Omega was constantly busy earning a reputation not just for the quality of its food but its ability to guarantee diners a lively night out at the numerous events it hosted.

But times changed and they were hit by the decline in office parties as companies cut back on entertaining. Mr Baldwin died in his sleep at home in Dore last year, aged 80.

For more details on the apartments visit https://www.bpestates.co.uk/buy/strathmore_place_chelsea_heights/ or call 0114 358 2020.

1. Strathmore Place Strathmore Place on the former Baldwin's Omega site is expected to be finished in January 2022. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall This is the entrance hall of the show home at Berkeley Place which is now open. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

3. Open plan The open plan design means the kitchen flows into the living space. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom is light and bright, with a contemporary finish. Photo: Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales