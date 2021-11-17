The Cannon Hotel on Castle Street, has a guide price of £575,000 and is described as an imposing landmark city centre freehold building of character.
It will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on December 7. The brochure says: “Formerly the Cannon public house, comprising two partially refurbished retail units and three attractively appointed three bed apartments above, together with basement accommodation.”
Here is our pick of the lots.
1. Cannon Hotel
The Cannon Hotel on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre is described as an imposing landmark building of considerable character. The former Cannon pub has been converted and refurbished to a high specification.
2. Workshop
This vacant two storey workshop/store on Neepsend Lane,Neepsend, is in need of complete renovation. It has a guide price of £25,000. .
3. Shop
This stone fronted end of terrace building on Crookes is a ground floor former barbers shop with residential to the upper floors. It has a guide price of £125,000 and is described as a prominent trading position with potential for own occupation or investment.
4. Attractive
This attractive double fronted grade two listed residence is on Glossop Road in the heart of the university/hospital sector. It has a guide price of £275,000 with planning consent for attic and basement conversions. It was previously let by the university of Sheffield as student residential accommodation from the 1990s until 2019.
