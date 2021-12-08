Property for sale: Industrial unit branded Fishing Republic near Sheffield city centre sells at auction
An industrial unit near Sheffield city centre branded the Fishing Republic sold for above the guide price of £190,000.
The building on Stoke Street, off Effingham Road, was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson and sold for £236,000.
The brochure says the leasehold vacant industrial unit offers 660 square metres of space over two levels. It is 1.7 miles to the east of Sheffield city centre with easy access to the Parkway and M1.
For details on future auctions call 0114 276 0151.