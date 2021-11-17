Property for sale: Industrial unit branded Fishing Republic near Sheffield city centre due to be sold at auction
An industrial unit near Sheffield city centre branded the Fishing Republic is to be auctioned with a guide price of £190,000.
The building on Stoke Street, off Effingham Road, will be auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson on December 7.
The brochure says the leasehold vacant industrial unit offers 660 square metres of space over two levels. It is 1.7 miles to the east of Sheffield city centre with easy access to the Parkway and M1.
For details visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-7th-december-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.