Property for sale: house with three bedrooms in Sheffield has a starting price of just £35k

This is what £35k could get you if you are looking for a house in Sheffield

A house with three bedrooms in Sheffield has a starting price of just £35,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:21 pm

The property is on Clipstone Road, Greenland, and will be sold by auction. It is described as perfect for a new developer as only little work is needed to make it leetable or liveable.

The house will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on December 16. The brochure says it is an end of terrace property set over four floors in a popular location of Sheffield. It adds: “The property boasts a large living accommodation with a basement to the lower ground floor, a kitchen, living room and dining room to the ground floor, two double bedrooms and family bathroom to the first floor and a large attic bedroom to the second floor.”

For details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/111722 or view the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60275062/

1. Four floors

Set over four floors, the end terrace house is on Clipstone Road, Greenland.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is on the ground floor and opens to the dining room.

3. Large

The property boasts a large living accommodation with a kitchen, living room and dining room to the ground floor.

4. Bedroom

There are two double bedrooms on the first floor.

