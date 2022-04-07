Property for sale: House in Rotherham needing full renovation sells for almost five times asking price

A four-bed terraced house in South Yorkshire in need of a full renovation has sold for almost five times the asking price in an online auction.

By Rob Hollingworth
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:30 pm

The house on Chapel Street, in Thurnscoe, Rotherham, was listed for sale by Auction House South Yorkshire with a guide price of £15,000. It sold for £71,500.

It was described as a perfect development project – to finish the renovation and either let out the property or live in it yourself.

For details on future auctions call 0114 223 0777.

PropertyRotherhamSouth Yorkshire